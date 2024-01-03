Cars, electric boom in 2023 (+35%). But the market share is only 4.2%

The car registrations in 2023 they marked an increase of 18.96% over 2022. In detail, 1,566,448 cars were sold against 1,316,773 in 2022. In the month of December alone, 111,136 cars were sold against the 104,965 sold in December 2022 : this is an increase of 5.88%.

Cars: registrations increasing by 18.06% in 2023

Also in December, ownership transfers were 416,680 compared to 402,769 transfers recorded in December 2022, with an increase of 3.45%. The global volume of monthly sales, equal to 527,816, involved 21.06% new cars and 78.94% used cars.

Cars: Stellantis, sales +10.5% in 2023, -4.6% in December

Registrations are increasing Stellar in 2023, having been equal to 591,156 against 535,154 in 2022, recording an increase of 10.5%. The market share, which was 36.3% in 2022, drops to 33.5% in 2023. These are the data processed by Dataforce.

In the month of December alone, 36,833 were registered compared to 38,624 in December 2022, with a decrease of 4.6%. Last month the market share stood at 28.7% against 32.5% recorded in December 2022.

Cars, electric sales +35% in 2023. But share at 4.2%

Despite having grown sales by 35% in 2023, the share of electric cars on the market it is 4.2%. In the month of December alone, sales increased by 50.7% and the share stood at 6.1%. According to Anfia data, sales of plug-in hybrids fell by 15.7% in December, but closed the twelve months with a positive change (+2.8%), representing 4% of the registrations of the single month and 4.4% of the total since the beginning of the year.

In particular, alternative fuel cars represent, in the month of December alone, 54.4% of the market, with volumes growing by 6.3% compared to those of December 2022. In 2023 they grow by 21.8% with a by 54%. In detail, non-rechargeable hybrids increased by 6.7% in the month, with a share of 35%; in 2023 they will grow by 26.2%, with a share of 36.1%. Finally, the registrations of rechargeable cars (BEV and PHEV) increased by 14.8% in December and represent 10.2% of the market for the month (9.4% in December 2022); in 2023 they grow by 16.4% and have a share of 8.6% (down 0.2 percentage points compared to the annual total of 2022).

