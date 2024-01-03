Carrie Bernansknown for her role in “Black Panther”, suffered a serious car accident where she was one of the most affected. She was hit by a driver in NYleaving her with multiple fractures, damage to her teeth and unable to walk immediately. After the operation she underwent, still under the effects of anesthesia, she was forced to express milk to feed her seven-month-old son.

The news about Bernans' current health was published this morning by “TMZ”the incident occurred while she and a friend were walking through the streets of New York near the start of the new year.

They stopped a fast food truck, and minutes later, a 44-year-old driver, driving at high speed and under the influence of alcohol, crashed at the intersection of West 34th Street and Ninth Avenue.

The crash not only affected Carrie, but eight other people; among them, three injured officers, all of them are affected by multiple injuries.

Carrie's mother, Mrs. Patricia Lee, published the first images of the young woman, admitted to Bellevue Hospital after the impact, in which you can see the multiple injuries she suffered, such as fractures and broken teeth.

Despite Carrie's delicate conditions, the actress has already posted some stories on Instagram about how she is feeling, saying she is grateful to be alive, however, she has also noted his concern because, at this moment, he cannot walk, and the medical report has not been able to define whether it is a temporary or permanent condition.

Among the content he has shared, Bernans uploaded a video where he can be seen removing milk from his breasts to feed Jaxon Sol, his seven-month-old son, born just last May 7.

“I have been a little absent for a while, taking care of my baby, who is now in charge of my sister and my family, I just wanted to thank you for your prayers and messages,” says the actress, still under the effects of anesthesia.

For her part, her mother has asked people to cooperate financially to pay for the medical interventions that Carrie needs.

Bernans was a high-performance athlete, who also forged herself in the disciplines of economics, international relations and theater, which is why, a few years ago she made her debut on the big screen, becoming one of the actresses who brought the squad to life. “Dora Milaje”personal guard of the president of Wakanda, Black Panther, an interpretation that led her to also appear in “Avengers: Endgame”.

MF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions