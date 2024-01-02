Suara.com – Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti emphasized that he will not bring in a new central defender in the January 2024 transfer market even though his squad is currently experiencing a central defender crisis.

“We are not thinking about bringing in a new central defender at the moment,” said the Italian coach, quoted by The Athletic on Tuesday as published by ANTARA.

The crisis at the heart of defense is in the spotlight in the 2023-2024 season after Real Madrid lost Eder Militao since the start of the season and David Alaba had to end the competition early due to injury.

Antonio Ruediger and Nacho Fernandez are practically the remaining options for Ancelotti to guard the heart of El Real's defense.

However, Ancelotti said that he could still rely on two other players, namely Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Carvajal.

“We believe in the other two players, namely (Aurelien) Tchouameni and Dani Carvajal, if they have to be played,” said Ancelotti.

Real Madrid currently tops the Spanish League standings with 45 points, the same as Girona in second place. Girona only lost on goal difference to the Spanish capital club.

Real Madrid is scheduled to have their first match in 2024 by hosting Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday (04/1) early morning WIB in the 19th week of the Spanish LaLiga.