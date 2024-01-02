Il car market in 2023 it closed with 1,566,448 new cars registeredup by +19% compared to 2022. In the year that has just ended, approximately 250,000 more units compared to the 1,316,773 registered in 2022, but with more 350,000 less from January to 2019 (-18.1%) pre-Covid.

Car market, sales data in Italy 2023 (final)

Update of car market data in Italy. The best-selling car in Italy in 2023 was the Fiat Panda which occupied the first position with 102,625 registrationsin front of Dacia Sandero and to Lancia Ypsilon.

POS BRAND MODEL IMAGE 1 Fiat Panda 102,625 2 Dacia Sandero 48,398 3 Lancia Ypsilon 44,891 4 Toyota Yaris Cross 34,981 5 Fiat 500 32,981 6 Volkswagen T-Roc 32,969 7 Renault Captur 31,128 8 Citroen C3 31,059 9 Ford Puma 30,804 10 Dacia Duster 30,155 11 Jeep Renegade 29,326 12 Fiat 500X 27,902 13 Renault Clio 25,217 14 Peugeot 208 24,151 15 Peugeot 2008 23,693 16 Toyota Yaris 23,098 17 Opel Corsa 22,968 18 Jeep Avenger 22,266 19 Jeep Compass 21,955 20 Volkswagen T-Cross 21. 891 21 Nissan Qashqai 21,641 22 MG ZS 20,606 23 Kia Sportage 19,907 24 Peugeot 3008 19,252 25 Alfa Romeo Tonale 18,830 26 Volkswagen Polo 18,740 27 Ford Kuga 18,013 28 Volkswagen Tiguan 16,263 29 Ford Focus 16,096 30 Toyota Aygo 14,597 34 Hyundai Tucson 14,250 35 Citroen C3 Aircross 13,029 36 Cupra Formentor 12,842 37 Mercedes GLA 12,235 38 Ford Fiesta 11,624 39 Kia Picanto 11,410 40 Nissan Juke 11,354 41 Audi A3 11,349 42 Opel Mokka 10,873 43 Suzuki Ignis 10,751 44 Fiat Tipo 10,743 45 Volkswagen Golf 10,263 46 Renault Austral 9,651 47 Audi A1 9,631 48 Mini Countryman 9,626 49 Volkswagen Taigo 9,422 50 Suzuki Vitara 9,402 Ranking of best-selling cars in 2023

A DECEMBER 2023, the Italian automotive market recorded growth in sales. According to Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportregistrations of new cars in the last month of the year grew by 5,9% compared to the same month of 2022, reaching a total of 111,136 units.

Years pass, but the Panda is also the best-selling car in Italy in 2023

From the point of view of fuels in 2023, cars a gas they represented the 30.4% of total saleswhile cars a diesel they constituted the 15,3%. Il GPL has achieved a market share of 9,1%while vehicles a methane I stopped at0,1%.

Read also:

→ Survey which car would you buy today?

→ Car incentives how the Ecobonus works

→ NEW car price list

→ USED ​​car ads

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

→ What do you think? Drop by the FORUM discussions!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK