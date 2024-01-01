Car liability, car insurance

Car insurance, bad news with the start of the new year. Here's what changes

Il 2024 brings big news regarding insurance from the auto. An EU regulation comes into force which makes the situation more complicated for vehicle owners disused. In fact, – we read in Il Secolo d'Italia – the obligation is also triggered for stopped or parked cars in private areas. The same goes for all those vehicles that they do not circulate on open roads to the public. Who doesn't adapt risks very heavy sanctions. Car insurance will be mandatory for all motor vehicles, even those stationary or parked in garages and courtyards. This is the effect of the decree that implements the European directivein force from 23 December 2023. The possibility of not insuring vehicles that are not in motion or that are stationary on roads or areas not accessible to the public.



“The obligation also extends to vehicles used only in areas where Access is subject to restrictions“, specifies the new rule. The law requires insurance for all vehicles registered in Italy, that is, all those who have a speed exceeding 25 km/h or a weight greater than 25 kg and a speed greater than 14 km/h. The vehicles affected by the new legislation also include: trailers. The so-called was then introduced static risksupporting the idea that a vehicle even when it involves a risk and for this reason must be insured.

