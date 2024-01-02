Dal January 1, 2024 car incentives are backEcobonus with the old formula that apply to signed purchase contracts from 1 January to 31 December 2024unless funds run out. For the range 61-135 g/km of CO2 they are only expected 120 million euros; the amount allocated will probably last for a few weeks in January as happened last year, when it covered solo requests 75 thousand buyers concentrated in the bands of CO2 from 21/60 to 61/135 g/km. The funds allocated to electric cars (230 million) e ibride plug-in (235 million).

By the end of January, the Government plans to restructure incentives for car purchases, with an increased bonus for those who choose to scrap older cars classified as Euro 0 and Euro 1.

Car incentives 2024

In 2024, car purchase incentives are primarily focused on electric and plug-in hybrid cars with emissions up to 60 g/km of CO2. These incentives are distributed in bands based on emissions. For cars with emissions included between 0 and 20 g/km of CO2205 million incentives are available, of which 194.75 million are intended for private individuals and 10.25 million for car sharing and long-term rental companies.

The new incentives on electric vehicles range from a minimum of 3,000 to a maximum of 5,000 euros

Cars with emissions between 21 and 60 g/km of CO2 can benefit from 245 million of incentives, of which 232.75 million go to private individuals and 12.25 million to car sharing and long-term rental companies.

Finally they are expected 120 million of incentives for cars with emissions included travels 61 and 135 g/km of CO2, entirely intended for private individuals. The latter are the most requested, with limited availability in the first month of January or at the latest in the first days of February.

When do 2024 car incentives start?

The incentives officially start on January 1, 2024with sellers able to place reservations on the Ecobonus platform in the early days of January. To obtain the incentive, the car must be registered by 180 days from the signing of the contract. The zero kilometers and cars previously registered abroad.

The financial allocation of the Ecobonus also includes 40 million euros to finance private and condominium electric charging stations, 40 million for the purchase of motorbikes and mopeds, both electric and thermal. Moreover, they are expected 20 million euros for the purchase of commercial vehicles of category N1 and N2 electrically powered.

Car incentives 2024 Ecobonus

How do the 2024 car incentives work? Contributions range from a minimum of 2.000 to a maximum of 5.000 euro. In detail, purchasing aelectric car of the 0-20 g/km of CO2 range, are available 5.000 euro with scrapping e 3.000 euro without another vehicle to scrap.

For a headband plug-in 21-60 g/km of CO2the state contribution is 4.000 euro with the scrapping or of 2.000 euro without. Finally for the purchase of thermal cars hybrid, mild-hybrid, petrol and diesel in the 61-135 g/km range in 2024 the contribution is of 2.000 euroexclusively with the scrapping of an old car up to Euro 4.

To purchase an electric or plug-in hybrid car, scrapping is not mandatory

Natural persons, on the other hand, are tied to ownership of the vehicle for at least 12 months and they can access the bonus even if they opt for the financial leasing. In addition to natural persons, they can also access the incentives long-term rental company e car sharing public. The latter can access the first two emission bands (0-20 g/km and 21-60 g/km), of amount equal to 50% than that expected in the case of purchase by private individuals.

CO2 G/km BAND WITH SCRAPPING WITHOUT SCRAPPING PRICE LIMIT 0-20 g/km (electric) €5,000 €3,000 €35,000+VAT

(42.700 € con IVA)

21-60 g/km (plug-in)

4.000 €

2.000 €

45.000 €+IVA

(€54,900 with VAT) 61-135 g/km €2,000 €0 €35,000+VAT

(€42,700 with VAT) Table how the 2024 car incentives work

Price limit incentives

In the car incentive scheme the rates are also lowered list price limits (including paid accessories) to access the incentive. The maximum cost, excluding VAT, IPT and road tax, is 35.000 euro in the bands 0-20 g/km and 61-135 g/km of CO2 (42,700 euros calculating VAT) and 45.000 euro in the range 21-60 g/km of CO2 (54,900 euros taking VAT into account). The price limit cuts out many electric carswho therefore do not benefit from the state Ecobonus at the time of purchase.

Scrapping car incentives

The car incentives with the highest expected contribution are linked to scrapping of an old vehicle of a class lower than Euro 5, i.e Euro 0, 1, 2, 3 at 4. Without a vehicle to scrap in fact you cannot access the incentive for the CO2 range 61-135 g/km. For the purchase of electric or plug-in hybrid cars, scrapping is optional.

Long-term rental companies and car sharing companies also access the car incentive

Car incentives 180 days from signature

The assignment of incentives takes into account not only the purchase price, but also the period between signing the purchase contract and registering the vehicle, limited to 180 days according to government regulations. Furthermore, the car purchased with the incentive cannot be transferred to others for a specific period. For natural persons and for long-term rental, the no-sale restriction is 12 months. For the public car sharingthe vehicle cannot be sold for 24 months after purchase.

Incentives for electric vans and commercial vehicles

Incentives for electric vans and commercial vehicles are aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises, including legal entities, which deal with the transport of goods on their own behalf or on behalf of third parties. The bonus is intended for the purchase of category commercial vehicles N1 to N2 powered only by electricity.

The incentives are only available for the purchase of electric vans

The incentive only with the scrapping of a vehicle approved in a class less than Euro 4i.e. Euro 0, 1, 2 and 3 works like this:

→ 4,000 euros for the purchase of N1 vehicles up to 1.5 tonnes;

→ 6,000 euros for N1 vehicles over 1.5 tonnes and up to 3.5 tonnes;

→ 12,000 euros for N2 vehicles from 3.5 tonnes up to 7 tonnes;

→ 14,000 euros for N2 vehicles over 7 tonnes and up to 12 tonnes.

Incentives for mopeds and motorcycles

For the purchase of electric and hybrid mopeds and motorcycles (categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7), the expected incentive is 30% on the purchase price up to a maximum of 3 thousand euros he was born in 40% until 4 thousand euros if a classy motorbike is scrapped between Euro 0 and Euro 3.

For i mopeds and motorcycles with combustion engine (categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7), the state bonus is paid through a 5% seller discount and with a contribution of 40% of the purchase price up to 2.500 euro with scrapping.

How long do new car incentives last?

As regards the duration, the state car incentives currently in force are valid until December 31, 2025.

The Ecobonus is valid until 31 December 2024

You can access incentives for purchases made between January 1 and December 31, 2024. If the fund is exhausted, state contributions stop before their natural expiration. At the end of 2023, for the purchase of electric carswere still available beyond 60% of the incentivescorresponding to 114.7 million out of a total of 235 million allocated. In the second band, dei 235 million intended for plug-in hybrid vehiclesover 88% is even available, with more than 207 million still available.

How to request car incentives

Car incentives are requested and booked by the dealer or reseller, who must register in the Ecobonus platform established by Mise, proceed with booking the contribution for each car and, depending on the availability of the fund, wait for a confirmation of the reservation made.

Immediately afterwards there is the payment with which the seller of the vehicle grants the bonus to his customer offsetting the purchase price; with the refund, the amount due is paid to the customer in addition to the recovery, which is used by the dealer or reseller to “recover the refunded contribution in the form of a tax credit”.

