Nikon, Sony y Canongiants in the camera industry, are taking significant steps to combat images created by AI. A technology that does not stop growing.

These photography companies are developing technology that will allow digital signatures to be inserted into images, a crucial tool to differentiate real photographs from fakes created by artificial intelligence.

According to a report by Asia-Nikkei, this advance represents a joint effort to preserve authenticity in the era of deepfakes. Each brand is proposing a strategy.

In the last year, deepfakes of public figures such as former US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have circulated widely, with hundreds of celebrities even seen eating cement.

The spread of such fake content not only calls into question the integrity of the visual material, but also raises serious concerns about its impact on public opinion and global politics.

Digital signature, verification and identification of images created by AI

Nikon, which abandoned reflex cameras, is betting on mirrorless cameras with authentication technology for professionals. These digital signatures will be tamper-resistant and will include vital information such as date, time, location, and the photographer's name.

Imagine a photograph captured at a historical event, with its authenticity guaranteed by this technology, thus avoiding any doubt about its veracity.

Sony, for its part, plans to release a firmware update in 2024 for your professional grade cameras. This update will also allow digital signatures to be added to photos. Additionally, it is considering extending this technology to video, which could be a breakthrough in journalism and media production.

A clear example would be the verification of videos in conflict situations, ensuring that what we see is a faithful representation of the facts.

Canon is not far behind. It plans to launch a camera with similar features in 2024 and is also developing technology to add digital signatures to videos.

Additionally, with a Canon image management application, users will be able to check whether images have been captured by humans. This would be useful, for example, in identifying manipulated images on social networks.

The initiative of these camera manufacturers is a step forward in the fight against deepfakes. It offers a tangible solution to validate the authenticity of visual content in an era dominated by AI technology.

This development could be a game changer, not only for media professionals, but also for the general public, by restoring trust in the images we consume daily and classify images created by AI.