Suara.com – The Acting General Chair of the PPP DPP, M Mardiono, considers parties acting in the name of PPP Fighters to express support for the presidential-vice presidential candidate pair number 2 Prabowo-Gibran as a group of infiltrators.

“So I placed that as part of the infiltration,” said Mardiono when met at the TPN Ganjar-Mahfud Office, High End Building, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (3/1/2024).

Mardiono said that infiltration movements often occur everywhere. Including he made an analogy with the case of stealing sandals at the mosque during Friday prayers.

“You see, so there is infiltration everywhere. Never mind in an organization. Sometimes at Friday prayers at the mosque people steal sandals. So those types of people exist everywhere,” he said.

Furthermore, he also emphasized that his party had imposed strict sanctions in the form of revoking membership cards against cadres who were not in line with the party's decision.

“I convey that we have stopped those acting in the name of PPP Fighters, and we have revoked their membership cards,” he said.

“Why? Because he doesn't understand, doesn't know about organizations. Doesn't know about political parties, and doesn't know about PPP,” he continued.

PPP fighter

Previously, Deputy Chair of the United Development Party (PPP) Advisory Council, Witjaksono, declared his support for the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair number 2, Prabowo-Gibran. The declaration of support was conveyed through the PPP Fighters.

Witjaksono claims to have coordinated with Acting PPP Chairman Muhamad Mardiono regarding his steps to support Prabowo-Gibran. In fact, PPP has provided support and joined political cooperation with PDIP, Perindo and Hanura.

“We have coordinated, we have coordinated a lot with all our stakeholders,” said Witjaksono at the Ambhara Hotel, South Jakarta, Thursday (28/12/2023).

PPP fighters declare support for the Prabowo-Gibran couple at the Ambhara Hotel, South Jakarta, Thursday (28/12/2023). (Suara.com/Novian)

Meanwhile, when asked about Mardiono's response to himself, Witjaksono was reluctant to answer.

“Please confirm it with him yourself,” he said.

Witjaksono also did not explain the form of PPP Fighters' support for Prabowo-Gibran based on political parties, organizational movements or communities.

“Please analyze it yourself with me wearing a jacket like this, with us also being active administrators within the PPP but we are making this declaration using the name PPP Fighters. So God willing, all our stakeholders under us, from Sabang to Merauke will collaborate to win Prabowo-Gibran for once round,” he said.