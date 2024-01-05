Suara.com – Indonesian National Team coach, Shin Tae-yong, called for unity ahead of the 2023 Asian Cup. Shin Tae-yong said he would stop comparing 'local' and 'descendant' players in the Indonesian National Team.

This was voiced by Shin Tae-yong and also the Indonesian national team players after many fans and observers compared local and hereditary players.

“Let's stop comparing local players and hereditary players. “We are all one family here with one dream, namely to provide the best for the national team and the Indonesian people,” wrote Shin Tae-yong on his official Instagram account, @shintaeyong7777, Friday (5/1/2024).

“It doesn't matter where we come from, because we are always united, both on and off the pitch. “When our team loses, we all feel it, and when the team wins, it's a victory for all of us,” he continued.

Apart from Shin Tae-yong, Indonesian national team players also called for the same thing via uploads on their Instagram.

Team captain, Asnawi Mangkualam asked fans to focus on supporting the Indonesian national team in the 2023 Asian Cup.

“As players, wearing the 'Red and White' jersey is not only pride, but also an honor for us. “Come together, support and support us enthusiastically in the 2024 Asian Cup (2023),” wrote Asnawi in his upload on the @asnawi_bhr account.

The Indonesian national team players themselves are currently focusing on preparing themselves to perform in the 2023 Asian Cup. The event will be held in Qatar from January 12 to February 10 2024.

The Indonesian national team itself will join Japan, Iraq and Vietnam in Group D of the 2023 Asian Cup. In the first match, Asnawi Mangkualam cs will face Iraq at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar on January 15 2024.

The Indonesian national team is currently holding a training camp (TC) in Türkiye. The TC will be held in Türkiye starting from December 20 2023.

Not only training, the Garuda squad is also scheduled to play a series of trial matches. There are two matches against the Libyan National Team (2 and 5 January 2024), and one against Iran (9 January 2024).

Tonight, the Indonesian National Team is certainly ready to show its best strength against Libya in a trial match which will take place at the Titanic Mardan Stadium, Antalya, Turkey, on Friday (5/1/2024) at 20.00 WIB. They are ready to take revenge after losing badly in the first meeting with a score of 0-4.