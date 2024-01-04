Il Mondiale Rally WRC 2024 starts with the Rallye Monte-Carlo (25 – 28 January) on the roads of the French Alps. In the calendar they follow the Rally Sweden and the Safari Rally Kenya. In Italy the WRC is on stage on the dirt roads of Sardinia, from May 30th to June 2nd. The season ends after 13 rounds in Japan (21 – 24 November).

WRC 2024 calendar

In the 2024 World Rally Championship calendar, the Rallye Monte-Carlo as per tradition, the season opens from 25 to 28 January on the challenges of the French Alps. They follow the Rally Sweden (15 – 18 February) and Safari Rally Kenya (28 – 31 March) in Africa. The Croatia Rally (18 – 21 April), on Rally del Portogallo (9 – 12 May) and Rally Italia Sardinia (30 May – 2 June) close the first part of the season.

The 2024 WRC season opens with the Rallye Monte-Carlo, on the weekend of 25 to 28 January

The second half of the season features the Rally Poland (27 – 30 June), on Latvia Rally (18 – 21 July) and Rally in Finland (1 – 4 August). They follow the Rally of Greece (5 – 8 September), on Rally del Cile (26 – 29 September) and Central European Rally (31 October – 3 November). The Japan Rally (21 – 24 November) concludes the season, determining the world champion after 13 intense events

CALENDARIO Mondiale Rally WRC 2024

STAGES DATE RALLY FONDO 1 25-28 January Rallye Monte Carlo Snow-asphalt 2 15-18 February Rally Sweden Snow 3 28-31 March Rally Safari Kenya Terra 4 18 -21 April Rally Croatia Asphalt 5 9-12 May Rally Portugal Terra 6 30 May-2 June Rally Italy Sardinia Terra 7 27-30 June Rally Poland Terra 8 18-21 July Rally Latvia Terra 9 1-4 August Rally Finland Terra 10 5-8 September Rally Greece Terra 11 26-29 September Rally Chile Terra 12 31 October-3 November Central Europe Rally Asphalt 13 21-24 November Rally Japan Asphalt 2024 WRC Calendar

The Rally d'Italia takes place in Sardinia from 30 May to 2 June 2024

Team e drivers WRC 2024

Kalle Rovanperäthe young world rally champion, has decided to approach the 2024 WRC season in this way part-time. While planning a full-time return in 2025 with his Toyota Yaris Rally1, the World Champion joins Sébastien Ogier in playing only a few selected races. Toyota therefore deploys full-time Takamoto Katsuta e Elfyn Evans. The latter, after three seasons without the world title, is considered the favorite to the Title.

Kalle Rovanperä will only participate in selected races of the WRC World Championship in 2024

Hyundai, keen to overturn Toyota's dominance, has assembled a strong team for 2024, with Thierry Neuville e There, Tanakwith the latter returning to Hyundai after a difficult season with Ford Puma Rally1.

Tanak, ambitious to win his second world title, could create tensions with Neuville. Hyundai has also set up a third car for three drivers: Dani Sordo, Esa-Pekka Lappie Andreas Mikkelsendetermined to reaffirm itself after the success in WRC 2.

Tanak returns to racing with Hyundai in 2024 after a season with Ford M-Sport

The M-Sport enters the WRC season with many uncertainties, following Tanak's departure. Although Puma Rally1 has achieved victories in Sweden and Chile, the lack of a top-level driver could be an obstacle. Adrien Fourmaux will drive one of the Pumas, but the greatest expectations are focused on Gregoire Munsterwho has just joined the team to drive the second Puma Rally1.

# CREW CAR TEAM 13 Grégoire Munster

Louis Louka

Ford Puma Rally1

M-Sport Ford WRT

16

Adrien Fourmaux

Alexandre Coria Ford Puma Rally1 M-Sport Ford WRT 4 Esapekka Lapland

Janne Ferm Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 6 Dani Deaf

Candido Carrera Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 8 Ott Tänak

Martin Järveoja Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 11 Thierry Neuville

Martijn Wydaeghe Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 89 Andreas Mikkelsen

Torstein Eriksen Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 17 Sebastian Ogier

Vincenzo Landais Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT 18 Takamoto Katsuta

Aron Johnston Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT 33 Elfyn Evans

Scott Martin Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT 69 Kalle Rovanperä

Jonne Halttunen Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Team e pilot WRC 2024

