Suara.com – Deputy Chairman of Prabowo Gibran's National Campaign Team (TKN) Expert Council, Budiman Sudjatmiko, responded to a statement from Vice Presidential Candidate number 1, Muhaimin Iskandar, who questioned the urgency of procuring war equipment. According to Budiman, Muhaimin Iskandar does not yet understand defense logic.

“Maybe he doesn't understand the concept of defense logic and the world geopolitical situation. Buying war equipment, or defense equipment, is not for fighting tomorrow's war. But to prevent war, and prevent our country from being attacked.” said Budiman to journalists in Jakarta, (3/1/2024)

This defense logic, emphasized Budiman, needs to be understood by leaders because defense is vital so that national sovereignty is maintained.

“If we only buy war equipment when we are going to war tomorrow, the war equipment will be too late. It only came after parts of our homeland had been occupied by troops from other countries. Some of our soldiers died because they did not have combat equipment, and there have been many civilian casualties.” explained Budiman.

This defense system, continued Budiman, is the full attention of the Prabowo Gibran couple. Strengthening the defense system is one of the programs in the 2nd Astacita Prabowo Gibran.

“In the second Astacita, we talked about the amount of the defense budget, continuing Pak Jokowi's policy of wanting to strengthen Indonesia's defense. “Included in the context of prevention in point 6, strengthening early detection systems as well as strengthening information technology and strengthening cyber defense.” explained Budiman.

Regarding the statement comparing tools of war with agricultural tools, according to Budiman these are also different things to compare.

“War tools and agricultural tools are both important. For agriculture, Prabowo Gibran also has a program to modernize agricultural businesses, agricultural mechanization, and food storage for self-sufficiency. These are two different things. So don't compare, choose war tools or agricultural tools.” explained Budiman.

Previously, Vice Presidential Candidate number 1, Muhaimin Iskandar, in front of farmers in Soreang, expressed his astonishment at the condition of the country which preferred to go into debt to buy war equipment rather than agricultural equipment.

“We're not at war, why do we mostly go into debt to buy war equipment? It's better to go into debt to buy agricultural equipment. Why do we owe hundreds of trillions of debt but not for something we don't really need? In fact, we need food,” said Cak Imin.