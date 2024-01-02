Suara.com – Vice presidential candidate number 1, Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin agrees with the proposal to distribute social assistance (bansos) when the 2024 presidential election is postponed.

“I agree that it is better for us to postpone providing social assistance until the election,” said Cak Imin to journalists in North Jakarta, Tuesday (2/1/2024).

The PKB General Chair believes that the delay in distributing social assistance is to reduce the presence of parties taking personal advantage.

However, he ensured that social assistance must still be provided to every recipient.

“The process of receiving it is so that no one gets stuck, it's postponed, so that it doesn't get caught up in election interests. But it's still given, it's still given. Don't get me wrong, this is just a delay in time, so that it doesn't get caught up,” explained Cak Imin.

According to Cak Imin, if there is a guarantee that the distribution of social assistance will not be used to take advantage of certain parties, then it is permissible to continue the distribution of social assistance.

“If it can be carried out without being boarded by the candidate pair, please continue. The important thing is to guarantee that no one is taking a ride from the Social Assistance candidate pair,” said Cak Imin.

Ganjar-Mahfud TPN proposal

Previously, TPN Ganjar-Mahfud proposed that the government temporarily stop the distribution of social assistance until the 2024 elections are completed.

TPN Ganjar-Mahfud Legal Deputy, Todung Mulya Lubis said that his party was worried that the distribution of social assistance would actually benefit certain candidate pairs.

“It would be best for government officials to postpone the distribution of social assistance until after the presidential election, so as not to arouse suspicion and prejudice,” said Todung in the Menteng area, Central Jakarta, Friday (29/12/2023).

Todung is also worried that there are certain parties who are taking one-sided profits from the distribution of social assistance.

“But in my opinion, in the context of the presidential election and elections, this should not be done until the presidential election is over. No party should take advantage of this kind of situation,” he added.

He admitted that his proposal would attract a lot of criticism. However, Todung hopes that the government can consider the proposal.

“So in my opinion, things like this have a lot of potential for violations, which is why public policy asks to be postponed until the election process is finished,” he said.