loading…

Japan Airlines cabin crew evacuates all passengers after a collision at Haneda airport. Photo/Reuters

TOKYO – Graham Braithwaite, director of transport systems at Cranfield University in the UK, praised the efforts made by cabin crew and pilots on board Japan Airlines (JAL) flights.

“Japan has a phenomenal record when it comes to transportation safety,” Prof Braithwaite told the BBC. He described JAL as a “world leader” in the field of security.

“The evacuation was successful and this is a reminder of how much has been put into cabin crew training,” said Braithwaite.

“Their focus was on safety. They were the last people to evacuate the plane and at first glance, it looks like they did an extraordinary job,” said Braithwaite.

Meanwhile, about two hours since the Japan Airlines plane landed on the runway, it burst into flames after apparently colliding with a smaller coast guard plane.

The large passenger plane had burned to the ground, and thick smoke was rising into the night sky.

“All 379 people on board the plane – passengers and crew – were evacuated safely,” Japan Airlines claimed.

Flight 516 is believed to have been involved in a collision with a Japanese coast guard aircraft while landing. Japanese media reported that one person on board the coast guard plane escaped, while five others remained unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, Japan's coast guard said its plane – which is thought to have collided with a passenger jet – was en route to Niigata Airport to deliver aid to the quake-hit Noto peninsula.