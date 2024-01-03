New year, new advancement. Specifically, that of BYD, the king of Chinese electric cars, to Tesla. Following the figures published yesterday by the American manufacturer, with 484,000 cars sold (and another 10,000 produced), the year begins with the news that it is no longer the manufacturer that has sold the most electric cars.

In its place, at least in the last quarter of 2023, and we will have to see what happens from now on, is BYD. The Chinese manufacturer sold just over 526,000 cars in that same quarter, and thus consolidated a trend that had already been developing in recent times. The Chinese threat is real and has already dethroned, even for a quarter, an entire Tesla.

The first quarter in history in which BYD leads the electricity market

Tesla, with this last figure, closes its year with 1.81 million cars sold, 38% more than in 2022, thus meeting the objective set for this year. However, Musk, in one of his moments of euphoria, proclaimed that with the sales at the beginning of the year he could reach two million units sold, something that ultimately has not happened.

In any case, in the annual calculation it continues to lead in the purely electric market. Its 1.81 million leaves it some slack compared to BYD, which closed 2023 with 1.57 million electric cars… although also another 1.44 million hybrid vehicles.

As if this victory by BYD in the last quarter and in the addition of electric and hybrid vehicles, which it already achieved in 2022, were not enough, its growth rate is much higher than that of Tesla. If Musk's company has grown by 38% in the last year, BYD has grown by 72%, almost double.

That said, another factor that works in Tesla's favor is that the average price of its cars is much higher than that of BYD, creating a simile that we have been seeing for years in mobile telephony: Samsung leads by market share, but Apple enters much more …and that's not to mention benefits.

On the other hand, Tesla's latest arrival, which is launching models in dribs and drabs, is a type of car that due to dimensions, design and price will surely have a large community of faithful who will consider it a cult vehicle, but it will hardly achieve massive sales. Of course, we are talking about the Cybertruck.

It is something similar to what has happened with the Model Starting in 2025, it will achieve about 250,000 annual sales, 13% of its total sales. We will see.

As we will also see what 2024 holds for a BYD that for now is arriving in a more than convincing way. Also to Spain, where it landed a few months ago with three spectacular electric cars.

In its native country, BYD is already the largest car manufacturer. And it managed to position itself as the tenth largest global manufacturer at the beginning of 2023. And once again, The question hovers over whether we will see a Chinese phenomenon in the engine similar to what we saw in mobile telephony.where many fell by the wayside (HTC, LG, Siemens, BlackBerry, Nokia…) and were replaced by a barrage of Chinese brands that have cannibalized the entire market with the permission of Apple and Samsung.

Featured image | Tesla, BYD, Xataka, Zhuo Cheng on Unsplash.