Suara.com – Mangunkerta Village is the 52nd project visited by BWA for waqf for clean water facilities.

The Al-Quran Waqf Board (BWA) has again inaugurated the clean water facilities waqf program. This time the project is in Mangunkerta Village, Cugenang District, Cianjur, West Java.

As is known, Mangunkerta Village was one of the villages affected by the Cianjur earthquake which occurred on November 21 2022. Because of the earthquake, clean water sources became difficult.

The inauguration of the clean water project in Mangunkerta Village was inaugurated on December 22 2023. The removal of 300 meters of pipe and the construction of tanks and the installation of submersible pipes have been completed and the benefits will be felt directly by the community.

Also present at the inauguration were BWA Program and Fundraising Director Ustaz Heru Binawan, Ira Rismayati as Head of Mangunkerta Village, community leaders and Mangunkerta village residents.

“When the earthquake occurred, the source of clean water in Mangunkerta disappeared, so we drew water from the spring from Ciburial. Thank God, with the endowment from the BWA waqif we can help the residents of Mangunkerta Village,” said Ustaz Heru Binawan as BWA Program & Fundraising Director, in an official statement which was received by Suara.com.

Meanwhile, Ira Rismayati is grateful for the clean water program carried out by BWA. This clean water facility has enormous benefits for residents.

“I would like to thank all BWA staff who have helped with clean water so that huge benefits can be felt after dealing with the earthquake. The more the water flows, the more blessings will be conveyed to the mothers and fathers who have donated,” said Ira Rismayati.

Mangunkerta Village is the 25th project that BWA has promised. Previously, this program was also felt directly by the residents of Damkasipahu Hamlet, Dompu, West Nusa Tenggara, which was inaugurated on December 13 2023.