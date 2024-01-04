A few days ago Bryan Ansell left us, in 1983 co-creator of Warhammer Fantasy Battles together with Rick Priestley and Richard Halliwell, as well as director of Games Workshop from the second half of the 1980s until the early 1990s. The news was given by his wife on Instagram. Ansell passed away on December 30, 2023 at the age of 68.

Bryan Ansell was responsible for the boom in Games Workshop board games, mainly including Warhammer Fantasy Battles and Warhammer 40,000. Ansell left the British company in 1991 by selling his shares, but retained the rights to some miniatures. He continued to sell these through his company Wargames Foundry.

Previous article

Xbox Game Pass: Assassin's Creed Valhalla among the January games