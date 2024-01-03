The entertainment world is in mourning, as this morning the death of Bryan Ansell, one of the co-creators of Warhammer. According to the details, the board game designer died on December 30 at the age of 68.

His relatives assured that he died peacefully and surrounded by his loved ones. The Warhammer community mourned the death of the creative, as he was one of the key pieces for the existence of the franchise and its subsequent expansion to multiple media, including video games.

The legacy of Bryan Ansell and Warhammer

Warhammer was born as such in 1983, when a group of enthusiasts made up of Bryan Ansell, Richard Halliwell y Rick Priestley They came together to create the ultimate war board game. Together they invented Warhammer Fantasy Battle, the first edition of the game that was distributed in Games Workshop.

Thanks to Ansell's work, the franchise became very relevant and Games Workshop became a benchmark in the medium. The creative helped found and even directed various companies related to miniatures, an industry that has millions of followers around the world.

Thus, Ansell laid the foundations for Warhammer to be successful and grow by leaps and bounds. Thanks to this, today we can enjoy countless video games inspired by its emblematic universe. Fans of the franchise and players thanked him for his contributions to entertainment.

“He was a dynamic craftsman and entrepreneur who drove Games Workshop's growth to the next level. Without Bryan, Warhammer would not have been released,” said Ian Livingston, one of the creative's colleagues and a member of the company.