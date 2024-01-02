The ECHO series will have a great confrontation between the protagonist and Daredevil. A shocking scene has been leaked.

The first thing that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will release in 2024 will be ECHO, a series starring Maya López (Alaqua Cox), a character who debuted in Hawkeye (2021) and who now has her own show. But she won't be alone, as we'll see Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Daredevil (Charlie Cox).

Furthermore, they have promised that it will be one of the most violent series in the UCM and we have a sample of it in the clip that we leave you below where we can see ECHO facing Daredevil in a fight with brutal choreography.

Disney UK previewed a fight between Maya Lopez and Daredevil on Sky Sports. ‘ECHO’ streams on January 9 (US) and January 10 (UK). (@CracksWynonna) pic.twitter.com/tvHZynXo8Y — The Streamr (@The_Streamr) January 1, 2024

What is it about?

Official synopsis: “Marvel Studios presents ECHO in which Maya López (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations linked to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), aka like Kingpin.”

But best of all is the great return of Matt Murdock.

The Netflix Daredevil series (2015 – 2018) left us shocked and that is why many people asked him to join the MCU. But he has only had a brief cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and an intervention in She-Hulk: She-Hulk Lawyer (2022). But now, he will return in a big way, with a brutal suit and with action scenes that will surely leave us wanting more.

Marvel Studios

In addition, we must remember that they are producing Daredevil: Born Again, a series that promises to take up the baton left by the Netflix program but which still does not have a release date.

While we wait, we can watch ECHO on Disney Plus, since it will premiere on January 9, 2024. In addition, all 5 episodes will arrive at the same time, so we have the possibility of doing a good marathon. Do you want to see it? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.