After the rumors that have been unleashed regarding an upcoming album by Britney Spears, The singer decided to speak out about it and through a publication on Instagram He assured that he will “never” return to the music industry.

Apart from mentioning that most of the news about new music “is garbage,” she decided to clarify that over the last two years she has only dedicated herself to writing songs for other artists and that being a “ghostwriter” makes her happy .

“For those who have read my book, there are a lot of things you don't know about me… I have written over 20 songs for other people in the last two years, I'm a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way!” the singer deepened.

Spears' response comes after American celebrity magazine Page Six will release a note this Wednesday in which assured that There were rumors that singers Charlie XCX and Julia Michaels would be working on an album for the 'Toxic' singer.

Spears retired from music as she struggled to free herself from her conservatorship, which gave her father Jamie power over her life, but in 2022 she made a small return with the song 'Hold Me Closer' by Elton John.

In mid-2023 he released the single 'Mind Your Business' with Will.i.am, with whom he had already made the successful collaboration 'Scream & Shout' in 2012.

Nevertheless, The singer's last studio album was 'Glory' and was released in 2016. compiling hits like 'Slumber Party' or 'Just Luv Me'.

In October 2023, the singer presented her memoir 'The Women in Me'where she makes a series of confessions, among which the abortion she experienced in her youth, a product of her relationship with pop singer Justin Timberlake, the times she was admitted to a psychiatric center and her family drama stand out.

