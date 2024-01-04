“Just to be clear – writes Britney Spears on Instagram – most of the news is rubbish!!! They keep saying I would be approaching random people to make a new album… I will never go back to the music industry!!! When I write, I write for fun or I write for others!!! For those who have read my book, there are many things you don't know about me… I have written more than 20 songs for other artists in the last two years!!! I'm a ghostwriter and I honestly like it that way!!! People also say that MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and this is far from the truth… have you read the news these days??? I am so LOVED and blessed!!!”

He publishes a painting by Guido Reni (or from the workshop of) for his announcement: Salome with the head of the Baptist. The head of whoever wanted to serve it on that plate? Some of his critics, some journalists? In her biography she had already been clear about the people who had behaved badly towards her over the years, starting with her father.