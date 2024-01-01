loading…

An F-35B Lightning II fighter jet is seen on the deck of the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth. Photo/REUTERS/Bart Biesemans

LONDON – Britain is preparing to launch air strikes against Yemen's Houthi fighters in response to a wave of attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea.

The Times reported this on Sunday (31/12/2023). The United States (US) and other European countries will also take part in the attack, the newspaper claims.

London and Washington are expected to issue a joint statement later Sunday, warning the Houthis to immediately halt their attacks or face military action from the West.

“The message was intended as a final warning,” a British government source told the newspaper.

“If Yemeni fighters do not heed the warning, British and American ships and warplanes will launch missiles at pre-planned targets in Yemen and in the Red Sea,” The Times report said.

The Times explained that an unnamed “European country” would “likely” take part in the operation as well.

The Houthi group, which controls much of Yemen, has attacked dozens of container ships in the Red Sea since the Israel-Hamas war broke out in October.

The blockade will continue until Israel stops the genocide in the Gaza Strip. The blockade disrupted goods traffic to and from Israel. The Houthi actions also disrupted global supply chains.

The Red Sea is the gateway for ships using the Suez Canal, which handles about 12% of global trade.