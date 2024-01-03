loading…

Leaders of BRICS member countries gather in South Africa on August 23, 2023. Photo/AP

BEIJING – BRICS is known as a group of countries with a high level of economic growth and has made several economic breakthroughs in recent years.

However, the group apparently has its own conflicts among its members.

BRICS, which is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, apparently has several members who did not get along well with each other either in the past or even still exist today.

One of the most problematic members in BRICS is most likely China. Panda Country is known as a controversial country that often creates conflicts with various countries because of its territorial boundary policies.

BRICS Member Countries That Were Once Hostile Members

1. China and India

The members of the BRICS countries who were enemies were China and India. According to The Hindu page, the long-term conflict between the two countries is related to disputes over territorial boundaries, namely the border region and Tibet.

Even in early 2020, China's perception of India became increasingly negative and viewed India as an ungovernable, divided and backward country. Likewise, India views China as an authoritarian and aggressive country.

Negotiations regarding the territorial boundaries themselves have been going on since 1981. However, over the years, India and China have not been able to reach a final settlement.

There are at least 14 important areas that are still points of conflict. The border between the two is actually the border between Tibet and India. This is why conditions in Tibet are so important for bilateral relations.

Even though these two countries are both members of BRICS, the conflict between them has still not subsided. In fact, they often disagree when making regulations in BRICS.