Suara.com – Persija Jakarta coach, Thomas Doll, praised the brilliant performances of Rayhan Hanna and Dony Tri Pamungkas at the club and in the Indonesian national team.

In fact, they were praised as brilliant future players for the Indonesian National Team and the Kemayoran Tigers.

According to Doll, both of them have shown extraordinary progress while defending Persija in the 2023/2024 Liga 1 competition.

Persija Jakarta defender, Dony Tri Pamungkas in the Dewa United vs Persija Jakarta match in the 33rd week of BRI Liga 1 2022-2023 at the Indomilk Arena Stadium, Tangerang, Monday (10/4/2023). (Twitter/@Persija_Jkt)

Dony Tri Pamungkas is recorded as having played in 14 matches, while Hanna managed to record 19 brilliant appearances.

“I'm happy to see the development of Dony (Tri and Hannan (Muhammad Rayhan). They seem to be learning a lot. In my opinion, both of them always believe they can end the match with a win,” said Thomas as quoted on Persija's official website.

He said, Rayhan Hanna appeared quite often this season, and Dony Tri Pamungkas even started the last match against PSS Sleman (16/12/2023).

Persija Jakarta attacking midfielder, Rayhan Hannan. (doc. Persija)

“I can say they are the future of Persija and Indonesian football,” he added.

This German coach hopes that greater attention will be given to Dony Tri Pamungkas and Rayhan Hanna.

Because according to him, both of them can be a source of inspiration for young players, especially at the Persija academy.

“Because of that, sometimes I hope that Hannan and Dony or other young players will get lots of questions at press conferences. Because they were promoted to the core team from the academy through hard work. “Not many people know about them,” concluded Thomas.