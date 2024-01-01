They are preparing the Marvel Studios movie, Captain America: Brave New World (2025) and the information we have is shocking.

Posibles SPOILERS. Captain America: Brave New World could have an epic battle between Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and another impressive character. Since we know that President Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross (Harrison Ford) will be in the movie. That's why all the information on the Internet revolves around him transforming into Red Hulk. Which would be truly outrageous.

But there's more, because a LEGO set officially reveals the confrontation between Sam Wilson and this formidable enemy. Marvel Studios decided to postpone the release of Captain America: Brave New World for a year, raising expectations about new filming that promises to drastically change the plot and action of the film. So all the information that appears may be outdated, but still, seeing the confrontation between Sam Wilson and Red Hulk is too brutal to be dismissed.

What does LEGO reveal?

The question of how Sam Wilson will face such a powerful opponent is up in the air, but the hero will not be alone in this spectacular moment from Captain America: Brave New World. The LEGO set confirms that Sam will have the support of the new Falcon and Sabra in his fight against this colossal enemy.

Although LEGO sets do not usually reveal details of the plot, the presence of characters presented there is usually indicative of their appearance in the film. Furthermore, we must remember that they are quite right.

The final big battle will apparently take place in front of the White House, marking a dramatic close to Ross's presidency. So we may be facing one of the most epic moments in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Additionally, Captain America: Brave New World features an all-star cast including Harrison Ford as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, Rosa Salazar, Shira Haas as Sabra, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson , Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Xosha Roquemore, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Colby Lopez and Rachael Markarian as Aide.

Captain America: Brave New World will be released on February 14, 2025. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Do you think it's a good idea to introduce us to Red Hulk? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section. Remember that the rest of the installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are available on Disney Plus with this link.

