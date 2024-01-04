Apparently, Code still has a lot to offer in the second part of the Boruto manga

The latest chapter of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has confirmed that Code still has a very important role to play in the series

The Naruto franchise has had extremely memorable villains that They have stood out for their immeasurable power and for their ruthless attitudes when carrying out their nefarious plans, since the vast majority of them always transmitted an imposing aura that emanated pure evil. However, in the manga Boruto It has not been the same, since some of the antagonists of this work have left much to be desired.

In fact, one of the most underrated villains of the Naruto franchise has been Codewho has had an extremely unfortunate role, since he has always been ridiculed by his adversaries, who have gotten in the way of his plans, leaving him as the biggest mockery of the manga. Boruto.

However, chapter #5 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has confirmed that Code still has an important role to play at this stage of the mangasince this episode revealed the participation that this villain had in the controversial defeat of Sasuke Uchiha during the time jump.

It's fasting contains Spoilers for chapter #5 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Code still has an important role to play in Boruto:Two Blue Vortex

After the start of the second part of the Boruto manga, Code had a deplorable return that confirmed the complaints of many fans, who They assure that this is only a complementary villainsince it does not have the qualities necessary to be a first-class antagonist like the ones that this distinguished franchise has accustomed us to, since its actions have been somewhat disappointing, constantly failing.

However, the most recent chapter of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga took care of change readers' perception of this villainsince it still remains a potential danger for Konoha and Borutosince this was the one who defeated a prominent Sasuke Uchiha during the time jump using his disturbing abilities.

This action by Code showed that after the various humiliations he had to go through throughout the series, being considered a clown by everyone around him, They served to demonstrate to himself what he was capable of doing.because he had enough power to defeat the legendary Sasuke Uchihaa detail that gives a drastic turn to the perception that some viewers had about this controversial villain.

Furthermore, this chapter reminded everyone that Code is not an adversary to be belittledbecause this villain ended up surprising Sasuke by defeat him and his army of Claw Grimes. In fact, this is a detail that gained greater strength during this confrontation, since this antagonist faced two of the best shinobi of their respective generations, managing to get away with it, which indicates that the skills and Code's potential was greater than had been hinted in the series.

It should be noted that during the flashback in which Code defeats Sasuke, the prominent Uchiha did not see him as a weak adversary. In fact, quite the opposite, he considered him a threat strong enough to ask Boruto to run awayso Sasuke's concern and his failure against this villain confirm that Code still has a very important role to play en Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

Despite so much ridicule, This action by Code confirms the involvement that this villain has had in the serieswhich has been underrated from the beginning, since it has had a great impact on the second part of the Boruto manga, since created the Claw Grimeswho later evolved into the new villains of the series, this being a detail that hints at the hidden potential of Code, who has very interesting abilities that could end up being a big problem for Boruto and company.

Without a doubt, everything seems to indicate that Code will continue to play a very decisive role in the upcoming events of Boruto: Two Blue Vortexsince this villain has taken it upon himself to demonstrate that he is still capable of becoming a great threat to Boruto and the ninja world.

