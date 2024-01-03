The great US giants are increasingly richer, European citizens are increasingly poorer. The stock market is now betting on an economic slowdown

Once upon a time there were the seven sisters of oil, in reality they are still there stronger and stronger. But they were joined by the magnificent seven technological sisters: Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Nvidia, Tesla and Meta Platforms. These latter companies (all US giants), by listing, alone are worth more than the stock markets of several Western countries combined. It is thanks to them that the S&P 500 index closed 2023 with a gain of over 24% and the Dow Jones with a record high, a leap that occurred between November and December 2023 surprising many.

2023 was considered a year of swings but the dividends for groups and individual owners were still important. Even the Nasdaq, beyond fluctuations, had its best performance this year since 2020 and Nvidia, the world leader in AI computing, leads the pack with gains of about 239%, driven by the AI ​​craze. All world records have therefore been broken where even in Western countries ordinary people struggle to make ends meet.

The number of poor people in the EU has increased, that is, citizens who cannot afford a full meal every two days. 8.3% of the Union's population could not afford a meal containing meat, fish or a vegetarian equivalent every two days. This is one percentage point more than in 2021. Furthermore, in 3 European countries the poorest half of the population has more debt than wealth. In Italy in the early 2000s the wealth held by the poorest has fallen while that of the richest has seen a significant increase. Magic of wild globalization.

A part of the middle class, the one without bearings, has seen itself slipping towards poverty and has lost purchasing power. Europeans are experiencing the advance of economic difficulties that they have not experienced for decades and also their own social and cultural model, based on good living and a system of widespread social services, it was hit hard in the seasons before and after Covid.

Investors in the United States also entered the final months of the year with signs of heavy losses, both in stocks and bonds. A drop in inflation was expected but it didn't happen, even if in the USA it stands at around 3%, certainly not the Italian or European one. The stock market is now betting on an economic slowdown which will slow down to counter widespread high inflation. In this sense, the US Fed is expected to start cutting interest rates as early as March. That is, we need to slow down to the limit, to avoid risking a possible recession.

Lower rates could also fuel the stock market in 2024. Wall Street expects stronger earnings growth for companies next year. The bond market suffered significant losses. But everyone always focuses on the seven big tech sisters. Large-cap technology stocks dominated the US market this year especially thanks to the massive push brought about by the advent of artificial intelligence.

And with artificial intelligence continuing to fascinate investors and expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts growing, most analysts are reluctant to bet against a repeat performance in 2024. Analyst forecasts suggest that mega-cap technology stocks in the coming year they will continue in the plan of super returns as AI appears to be just beginning.

