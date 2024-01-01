Within the series of anime recent ones, without a doubt one of the most notable is Boku no Hero Academia (also known as My Hero Academia), a serie whose central theme is superheroes.

Based on the manga by Kohei Horihoshi, the plot of My Hero Academia presents us with a world in which The majority of the population is born with special abilities known as giftspowers that range from invisibility to being able to generate explosions with sweat.

However, the young Izuku Midoriya It is one of the few cases of people who do not develop any power. This is a hard blow for the boy, since his biggest dream is to become a hero like the legendary All Might.

One day Midoriya's life changes radically when he meets his great idol All Might, who names him heir to his power, passing on the witness of his particular gift, the One For All.

With All Might's power still developing, young Midoriya begins his apprenticeship at UA, a prestigious academy for young aspiring superheroes. In this way begins the story of Izuku Midoriya and how he becomes the greatest hero of all time.

The series has immediately become a worldwide success and fans around the world are still waiting for the adventures of Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki BakugôShôto Todoroki, Ochaco Uraraka, Tenya Iida and the rest of the UA students

However, if you are one of those who want to start with anime, you may still get lost a little because a total of three films have been released over the years (with the fourth announced for 2024) and each of them It is located at a specific moment in the series.

That is why, at HobbyCine, we prevent you from accidentally becoming spoilers by reviewing the chronology of Boku no Hero Academia: in what order should you follow the anime seasons and movies.

How to watch the Boku no Hero Academia movies

The anime series, not surprisingly, is very easy to follow. You start with season 1, then you go to season 2 and so on until you reach season 6, the last one that has aired so far (although the seventh season is already announced for 2024). Even Denki in idiot mode would be able to understand it.

The complicated part comes with the movies since, although they are independent stories far from the main plot, events that occur throughout the series are mentioned, so it is important to know when in the movie. chronology of My Hero Academia Each feature film is found to avoid spoilers of key moments.

We start, of course, with the first film in the franchise, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, whose plot takes place at the beginning of season 3 of the series. In it we see how All Might and Deku (Midoriya) travel to Island I, a remote artificial island where the most brilliant scientists in the world reside to visit David, an old friend and former companion of the Symbol of Peace.

But everything gets complicated when a group of villains hold back All Might and the rest of the heroes threatening the entire population by taking over the island's security systems.

Deku and his UA companions (who are also on the island) have to do everything they can to stop the villains before All Might runs out of time on his power and the whole truth about his weakness is revealed. .

The next feature film is My Hero Academia: The Awakening of Heroes, whose plot It is located at the end of season 4 and part of season 5 because a new villain is shown as a surprise who does not appear until that specific season. (which at that time had not yet been released).

In this adventure, the students of class 1A of the UA are sent to the remote island of Nabutô to temporarily replace the hero who guarded the terrain because he is retiring, so our protagonists are finally going to start carrying out activities as heroes really.

However, The peaceful peace of the island is disturbed by the arrival of Nine, a new enemy who, together with his group of villains, are dedicated to destroying the island's facilities in search of something. Or from someone. Cut off from the outside, Izuku Midoriya and the rest of his classmates have to stop the villains and protect the island's inhabitants at all costs.

Finally we have My Hero Academia: World Mission of Heroes, film that is located in the middle of season 5 of the anime and whose plot begins with a mysterious organization called Humarise that is dedicated to the destruction of people with Gifts.

To carry out his purpose, Humarise has launched a threat and planted bombs around the world, plunging people into chaos. And if that was not enough, Izuku Midoriya (Deku) is accused of being responsible for the attacks.

Both professional heroes and student interns have to give their all to locate and neutralize the bombs scattered around the planet. For his part, Deku, with the help of Katsuki Bakugô and Shôto Todorokithey will try to find the members of Humarise and prove Midoriya's innocence.

Where you can watch the seasons and movies of Boku no Hero Academia

Now that you know how many seasons does it have My Hero Academia and the number of movies available so far, it's time to tell you where you can enjoy the anime, although we have bad news for you.

Although at first the first seasons of the series were available on Netflix, at the time of writing these lines the first three seasons of My Hero Academia They are not on any streaming platformso you have to purchase them in physical format from Selecta Visión.

The problem is that Selecta has only released the first two seasons in physical format, so right now season 3 is in no man's land waiting for it to go on sale.

The alternative to this is to read the mangawhich is published by Planeta Cómic and has already published 36 volumes, so you have a plot beyond even all the anime seasons broadcast.

If you still prefer to see the animated version, then We advise you to read the manga up to volume 14 and from there start with season 4, which is available through Crunchyroll along with seasons 5 and 6..

The future season 7 will also be released on the platform, so it is a good idea to have Crunchyroll if you want to keep up to date with the series.

As for movies, these are much easier to find. Not only do you have them in physical format through Selecta Visión, but you can also watch them streaming on Prime Video, Netflix and AnimeBox. Of course, without forgetting to follow the order that we have indicated before.

Here we finish our review of the chronology of Boku No Hero Academia and how to watch anime movies and seasons. We hope it has been helpful to you when getting started with one of the current series. Plus Ultra!