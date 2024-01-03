Just under half a million new cars will be delivered in Belgium in 2023. 476,675 pieces to be exact. Significantly better than the 366,303 cars of 2022, but still a lot less than the approximately 550,000 cars registered in 2029 (pre-Covid). However, the tide seems to have turned, so it is not inconceivable that we will reach half a million cars again this year. However, who were the winners and losers in 2023? Take a look!

Hat trick for BMW

BMW remains king of the Belgians for the third year in a row. With no fewer than 50,579 registrations in 2023, you can say that 1 in 10 newly registered cars in Belgium had a white-blue propeller on its snout. Although Volkswagen offered the necessary resistance, it settled for second place. Audi, which has not presented a new model since 2022, takes third place on the podium.

TOP 5 registrations 2023 Belgium

1. BMW – 50,579 ex.

2. VW – 45.272 ex.

3. Listen – 35,396 ex.

4. Mercedes – 35.263 ex.

5. Peugeot – 29,348 ex.

If we look at percentage growth, it is mainly Tesla, MG and BYD that will lead the prices. The last Chinese newcomer managed to register no less than 1,263.41% more cars than in 2022! In pure figures, however, this is an increase from 41 cars to 559 units. This means that the second largest EV manufacturer in the world is still smaller than, say, Jaguar, Lexus and SsangYong in Belgium and the brand dangles far at the bottom of the rankings.

No, then the growth of Tesla and MG is more interesting. The American EV manufacturer registered 16,012 cars (+234.35%) and therefore jumps from 20th place to 13th place. Something tells us there's a chance Tesla will enter the top 10 this year with the arrival of the Model Y facelift. MG managed to take 23rd place with 4,990 registrations (+431.98%). This year it wants to double its registration figures again with a range of new affordable models. Wondering if she will succeed.

No big losers

Where there are winners, there are losers. This is no different with the registrations for Belgium in 2023. Although the majority of car brands will escape unscathed. Of the approximately 81 “brands” present on our market, the vast majority wrote green figures. Citroën drops 6.57% but is still in a respectable 14th place with 15,641 registrations. And although a considerably outdated range for the large part of 2023, Fiat only drops 0.77% (5,778 ex.). Citroën's luxury brand DS increases 5.83% compared to 2022 and settles for 29th place (2,521 copies). However, if we include the status quo of Peugeot (+0.71%), we see that Stellantis was not able to achieve too much growth in 2023. Although this was largely absorbed by Alfa Romeo (+100.36). %) and Jeep (+49.23%).

What about specific models? Autofederation Febiac is currently still calculating this. What is already clear is the fact that no less than 67% of the 2023 registrations were in the names of companies and self-employed people. As a result, the private market only accounts for a third of the registrations.