For greater customization, Wunderlich offers the unpainted headlight fairing, which can be combined with both the Sport and Touring windshields (which can be ordered separately). The fairing is made of quality materials designed to last a long time. The profile, shaped specifically for the Roctane, fits perfectly into the design of the bike.

Features in brief (fairing)

Fairing with a refined design, mounted on the handlebar capable of giving the bike an unmistakable appearance. The BMW R18 Highway Roctane combines, like the “classic” Roctane, bagger aesthetics with exceptional tourer comfort. The Wunderlich fairing accentuates the lines and the front and side character of the Big Boxer in an unmistakable way. To ensure the possibility of greater customization, Wunderlich offers the fairing for the HIGHWAY Roctane without paint. The fairing wraps the headlight in a precise and extremely tight manner. Extremely resistant lower support. and solidSupplied with all the necessary mounting materialThe Wunderlich SPORT and TOURING screens (to be ordered separately) offer the possibility of further customizing the Highway Roctane: The SPORT screen is perfect for the Boulevard just as the TOURING is for the Route 66.

Technical data

Material: High quality unpainted ABS plastic, deep drawn and precision machined by CNC milling machine. Dimensions:

– Width (without windshield) 604 mm

– Height (without windshield) 401 mm

– Depth 315 mm

– Thickness 5 mm

Other characteristics

Wunderlich premium product.Small series. Handmade. Wunderlich design. Functional and integrated.5 year guaranteeMade in Germany/Europe

PREZZO: 614.10 euros (VAT included)