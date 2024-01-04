When BMW unveils its brand new M5, you can count on a lot more power than before. This will probably be due to a plug-in hybrid powertrain because if we can believe the rumors, the next generation will share its powertrain with the BMW XM. So count on around 748 hp from the combination of a V8 and an electric motor… But Manhart can do that better, and they don't need electrification at all.

For the lucky few

The German tuner has presented its MH5 900 and the name of this device already gives away what kind of power you can expect. For example, the 4.4-liter biturbo V8 in the front of this M5 produces no less than 928 hp and 1,240 Nm of torque. That is 328 hp more than you get in a regular M5 of the outgoing generation or 303 hp more than what an M5 Competition has to offer, on which this MH5 is based. To unleash that monstrous power, Manhart treated it to new air intakes, modified turbos and other intercoolers. Deeper inside, the pistons were replaced by ones that can handle more torque, and on the outside you can count on the usual adjustments such as lower bumpers, different rims and the necessary Manhart striping.

The tuner does not indicate what that enormous power gain does to the 0-to-100 time or the top speed. To find out, you will have to buy one yourself, but you have to be quick. Manhart will only build this complete package in an edition of five pieces and you guessed it: they are at least as mysterious about the price as they are about the performance.