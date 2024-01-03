Already an update for the M2? Yes, already.

The BMW M2 feels like it has only just been unveiled, even though the unveiling was almost a year and a half ago. However, you may have yet to encounter the first one in the wild. That's why you wouldn't expect the M2 to get an update this year…

Yet it is true: according to insiders, an update is already planned for the new M2 this year. It is (unfortunately…?) not a facelift, but a technical update that brings more power. Apparently 460 hp is not enough for the entry-level BMW M.

According to the inside information from Bimmerpost, the BMW M2 will gain 20 hp this year, bringing the total to 480 hp. This would put the M2 on an equal footing with the standard M3 and M4. The torque of the M2 (550 Nm) is already the same as the M3/M4, so it will probably remain the same.

According to Bimmerpost, this is not a Competition version, if you think so. The BMW M2 therefore simply receives extra power as standard. There is still a BMW M2 CS in the pipeline. This is planned for 2025.

In addition to extra power, the M2 will also be nicer to dress up after the update. Expect more rim options and more colors. As we wrote last month, the M2 may be available in purple (Twilight Purple). In addition, Skyscraper Gray, Mineral Red, Portimao Blue and Sao Paulo Yellow are said to be added to the color palette.

More color is of course always welcome and more power, well… we don't mind that either. According to inside information, the updated BMW M2 will go into production in August this year.

Source: Bimmerpost

