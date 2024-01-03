303 hp and 490 Nm is already very nice, but this blue BMW F90 has that on top of the standard 625 hp and 750 Nm.

It used to be damn difficult to get more power from a BMW ///M model. A high-revving engine, built from special materials and not in the best condition in terms of reliability, caused tuners such as AC Schnitzer to abandon the engine. Now that BMW also uses turbos, it is relatively easy to get more out of them.

That is exactly what happened in this case with this blue BMW. It is an M5 from the outgoing F90 generation. This makes it the last BMW M5 with only a combustion engine.

The successor will be a plug-in hybrid. It will undoubtedly be more powerful than the outgoing M5, but also a lot heavier.

Blue BMW F90 from Manhart

That's why you need to take the current M5, and then take it to Manhart. In this case, the Damen und Herren from Wuppertal have gone all out. The 4.4 liter V8 is equipped with hybrid turbos, a larger Wagner Intercooler and a carbon air intake.

They have reinforced the block to ensure that it all remains intact. According to Manhart, the S63B44 can now handle around 1,200 hp! This Manhart MH900 does not have that: the power remains at 928 hp and the torque at 1,240 Nm. To ensure that you can hear the engine a little better, a Manhart sports exhaust system has been installed.

Delete, delete, delete

You can expand this with OPF and GPF delete kits and downpipes. Manhart hastens to add that this is only for export, these parts are not TÜV approved. That is the case with the reduction. You can choose from various options: height-adjustable springs or a KW V4 coilover set.

As if at Jonnie Boer you can choose from a home-made chicken corn or an extensive four-course menu. The rims are Manhart's own Concaves, in size 9×21 at the front and 10.5×21 at the rear.

Blue F90, but with gold striping

Of course, there are also the necessary visual adjustments. It all comes from Manhart's oven. Think of the CS-style hood, front spoiler, canards, grille, skirts, roof spoiler, tailgate spoiler, diffuser and mirror covers. Of course there is also the famous Manhart striping, although for a change this blue BMW M5 is not black and gold.

No, it's blue and gold in this case. Well, it's not the most chic combination, but it stands out and is recognisably Manhart. In short, whatever your wish, if good stripes are involved, Manhart is ready to help you.

