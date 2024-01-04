If there are collector's editions that are a point and apart, those are those of indie games because the companies involved do everything possible to provide the best to fans. One of the recent gems of the indie scene is Blasphemous 2 and now you have the chance to get its incredible collector's edition for PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Pre-order the collector's edition of Blasphemous 2 for PS5 and Nintendo Switch

Amazon started the pre-sale of the Blasphemous 2 collector's edition for PS5 and Nintendo Switch, which will arrive on April 30 and will be shipped to Mexico, although it will not be free of import taxes or shipping costs. However, if you are an enthusiast of collector's editions that include everything you could want and even more so if it is a gem like Blasphemous 2, there are enough reasons for you not to miss out on yours.

The collector's edition of Blasphemous 2, for both PS5 and Switch, has a pre-sale price of $132.93 USD already with import and shipping costs, $2263.59 MXN according to the dollar to Mexican peso exchange rate at the time of making this note.

Blasphemous 2 Collection Edition

What does the Blasphemous 2 Collector's Edition include?

To motivate you and set aside this edition of Blasphemous 2, we share with you the 12 pieces it includes:

Collectible box with premium finish Steelbook with sober and elegant design Physical copy of Blasphemous 2 for PS5 or Switch Instruction manual created by the developers Official soundtrack in physical format with 2 CDs and composed by Carlos Viola Official guide with more than 60 pages Commemorative coin with the Mark of Martyrdom Set with 3 collectible cards Certificate of authenticity Album of illustrations with more than 60 pages A letter of thanks from the development team CD cover that includes code to download the soundtrack in digital format

