The King of Wakanda becomes a new hero to regain his name in the Marvel Universe

Black Panther is the King of Wakanda

Black Panther has been the legitimate ruler of Wakanda for many years, but recent stories have shown him as a traitor who Wakanda no longer loves. T’Challa He has been forced to abandon his kingdom in order to clear his name. Now, Black Panther is on his way to saving the streets of City of T'Chaka. After being exiled from Wakanda, T'Challa moved to a city called Birnin T'Chaka where he made a plan to recover everything that was taken from him. Even without his crown, T'Challa continues to be a herosince it has officially become the Marvel equivalent of Batman.

The comic Black Panther #7 shows T'Challa struggling to make his own transition into what it means to be a street vigilante, so common in characters like Spider-Man o Daredevil. In the number, the King of Wakanda learn a valuable lesson, which comes when T’Challa He finds himself at a crossroads, wondering if he is taking the most appropriate path in his new stage as a hero. El abogado N'Yobi Umaru has become the new pillar of the life of black pantherwith whom he learns the secret to being a true street hero. N'Yobi tells him that much more than simply stalking the city at night, he must embrace it during the day.

Since the beginning of this new series of Black Pantherthe hero has been involved in the middle of the event Gang Warwhich takes place in the city of Birnin T'Chaka, with mafia boss Baba Nkisuat In the center of the storm.

However, in a shocking twist, Nkisu dies after summoning the dark spirit of Kivu'ma. Even though the head of the Nkisu crime family was buried, T'Challa considers he has failed for not being able to turn him over to the judicial system, nor does he fully understand the circumstances behind his murder. Thus, Black Panther he begins to worry about whether the approach he has taken as a hero is the right one.

That's when N'Yobi suddenly starts asking T’Challa what is your favorite bookstore in the city, or your favorite place to spend time. When T’Challa cannot answer any of these questions after living in City of T'Chaka for weeks, N'Yobi explains that he cannot reign over the city for the whole day. A hero needs to observe, learn, and better understand the city before he can even protect it.

Under his covert personality of Ize Mbaya, begins to embark on the luxuries that the city has to offer in order to understand it and become the hero he deserves. Now that she's learned her lesson, Black Panther will return stronger than ever with the best version of himself.

The comic Black Panther #7 It is now available.

