Palestinian scholar Sheikh Yousef Salama. Photo/wafa

GAZA – Sheikh Yousef Salama is the former Palestinian Minister of Waqf and Religion. He is also a famous scholar and preacher at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem.

Shocking news about the cleric came as he was reported to have died on Sunday morning (31/12/2023) in an Israeli airstrike at his home in al-Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said Israeli warplanes targeted Sheikh Salama's house, leading to his killing and wounding of several members of his family.

Israeli colonial forces also bombed two houses and three mosques in Central Gaza, causing several Palestinians to become martyrs and injured.

Biography of Sheikh Salama

Sheikh Salama was born in 1964 in Al-Maghazi refugee camp. His family comes from the city of Beit Tima in Palestine, where they were expelled during the Nakba in 1948.

He earned a doctorate in social solidarity in Islamic waqf and its impact in Palestine, as well as a master's degree in Islamic waqf in Palestine.

Sheikh Salama's expertise and knowledge made him get the trust of holding several prestigious positions in the Palestinian government.

He also served as Palestinian Minister of Endowments and Religion. Not only that, he held the position of Secretary of the Academic Council at the Al-Azhar Institute in Gaza.

He also passed on his love of knowledge to the younger generation by serving as a lecturer at Al-Azhar University in Gaza.

The killing of Sheikh Salama by Israel was a blow to many Palestinians who have long known his dedication to the people oppressed by Israel's colonial regime.

