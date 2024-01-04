Gas, farewell to the protected market from 10 January: the complete guide

The farewell to protected market of the gas is upon us: the gas stop comes into force January 10th. He brings it back”the Republic“. While, as regards theelectricitythe date to mark on the calendar is 1 July 2024.



The offers available

The owners of a contract under regime of greater protection can now choose between offers available in free market the one that best suits your needs. The Arera portal it is a useful tool for comparing the different solutions proposed by operators based on their average consumption.

Furthermore, the portal also offers a comparison with the prices of the protected market, to better have an idea of ​​the difference in expenditure incurred. Then there is the very widespread case of those who have not yet chosen a new offer. In this case the customers remain with the same operator with some offers so-called I like it of annual duration with a variable rate.

This type of supply includes some conditions defined by Arera, with one fixed component defined by the sellers. Obviously during this period you are always free to choose, in the free market, an offer deemed more advantageous.

READ ALSO: Bills, Christmas present coming: market protected until the end of July

They remain excluded from the stop i consumers considered vulnerable. A category which includes all those who have completed the transition at the time 75 years oldcustomers in disadvantaged economic conditions, individuals with disabilities pursuant to article 3 law 104/92 and who lives in housing structures emergency following a natural disaster.

READ ALSO: Bills, end of the protected market. Electricity will remain at controlled prices

Subscribe to the newsletter