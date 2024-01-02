What are the hybrid cars best-selling in Italy? In the 2023according to data from January-December 2023were registered in total 645,668 electrified carsof which 575,480 mild e full hybrid e 70.188 ibride plug-in PHEV. Hybrids without charging in 2023 represented the 36.2% of the totalwhile the plug-in they stopped at 4,4%.
Best-selling HYBRID CARS ranking 2023
The Fiat Panda dominated the rankings hybrid cars best-selling in 2023, ahead of Lancia Ypsilon e Toyota Yaris Cross.
POS. BRAND IMAGE MODEL 1
Fiat
Panda
93.861
2
Lancia
Ypsilon
39.838
3
Toyota
Yaris Cross
34.981
4
Ford
Puma
30.543
5
Fiat
500
27.099
6
Nissan
Qashqai
21.639
7
Toyota
Yaris
19.943
8
Kia
Sportage
16.425
9
Hyundai
Tucson
12.330
10
Ford
Focus
11.535
altre
248.366
TOT hybrid cars
535.582
Best-selling hybrid cars in 2023
Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS 2023 ranking
Among the best-selling cars in 2023 ibride plug-inin the first three places on the podium there are SUVs Jeep Compass, Ford Kuga e Jeep Renegade.
ALL auto PHEV
70.188
Most registered plug-in hybrid cars in 2023
The Jeep Compass SUV was the best-selling plug-in hybrid model in 2023
UNRAE DATA SOURCE
