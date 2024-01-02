What are the hybrid cars best-selling in Italy? In the 2023according to data from January-December 2023were registered in total 645,668 electrified carsof which 575,480 mild e full hybrid e 70.188 ibride plug-in PHEV. Hybrids without charging in 2023 represented the 36.2% of the totalwhile the plug-in they stopped at 4,4%.

Best-selling HYBRID CARS ranking 2023

The Fiat Panda dominated the rankings hybrid cars best-selling in 2023, ahead of Lancia Ypsilon e Toyota Yaris Cross.

POS. BRAND IMAGE MODEL 1

Fiat

Panda

93.861

2

Lancia

Ypsilon

39.838

3

Toyota

Yaris Cross

34.981

4

Ford

Puma

30.543

5

Fiat

500

27.099

6

Nissan

Qashqai

21.639

7

Toyota

Yaris

19.943

8

Kia

Sportage

16.425

9

Hyundai

Tucson

12.330

10

Ford

Focus

11.535

altre

248.366

TOT hybrid cars

535.582

Best-selling hybrid cars in 2023

Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS 2023 ranking

Among the best-selling cars in 2023 ibride plug-inin the first three places on the podium there are SUVs Jeep Compass, Ford Kuga e Jeep Renegade.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Jeep Compass 6,222 2 Ford Kuga 6,178 3 Jeep Renegade 3,977 4 Cupra Formentor 3,739 5 Lynk & Co 01 3,611 6 Volvo XC40 2,793 7 Audi Q3 2,206 8 BMW between 35,472

ALL auto PHEV

70.188

Most registered plug-in hybrid cars in 2023

The Jeep Compass SUV was the best-selling plug-in hybrid model in 2023

