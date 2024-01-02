In the month of December 2023 in Italy they were sold 44,399 hybrid cars, of which just 4,506 are plug-in types. Electrified vehicles gained 2.1 percentage points in the final month of the year, bringing the share to 36.2% in the year (35.2% in December). Of these, the 10.0% were “full” hybrid models and the 26,2% erano “mild” hybrid. Plug-in hybrid cars, indicated by the acronym PHEV, have lost 4.4%represent 4.0% of the total in December.

Best-selling HYBRID CARS December 2023

In December, the Fiat Panda it was the best-selling car even among hybrids, followed by Lancia Ypsilon and from Toyota Yaris Cross.

POS BRAND MODEL IMAGE 1 Fiat Panda 6.403 2 Lancia Ypsilon 2.714 3 Toyota Yaris Cross 2.572 4 Ford Puma 2.234 5 Nissan Qashqai 2.066 6 Toyota Yaris 1.595 7 Kia Sportage 1.141 8 Renault Austral 833 9 FIAT 500 801 10 Renault Captur 792 more 18.742

TOT hybrid cars

39.893

Best-selling hybrid cars in December 2023

Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS December 2023

In the model ranking ibridi plug-in best sellers at December 2023the first three places are occupied by Cupra Formentor, Ford Kuga e Mercedes GLA.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Cupra Formentor 513 2 Ford Kuga 461 3 Mercedes-Benz GLA 278 4 Mercedes-Benz GLC 209 5 Jeep Compass 163 6 Audi Q3 160 7 BMW X1 158 8 Mercedes-Benz Classe A 141 9 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé 131 10 Cupra Leon 113 between 2,179

ALL auto PHEV

4.506

Best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in December 2023

Cupra Formentor

Read also:

→ Best-selling hybrid cars in 2023

→ Best-selling cars in 2023

→ Hybrid car tax

→ All hybrid cars 2024

→ Hybrid car classification

→ How the full hybrid works

→ How the plug-in hybrid works

→ How mild-hybrid works

Look now also at the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.

→ EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

→ NEW car price list

→ USED ​​car ads

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

→ What do you think? Drop by the FORUM discussions!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK