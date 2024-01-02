In the month of December 2023they have been sold in Italy 6,840 electric cars out of a total of 111,136 new registrations, representing the 6% of the total and showing an increase of +49% compared to the same average in 2022. During the entire year 2023, total sales of electric cars reached 66,679 units, exceeding the 49,564 sold in 2022.

Best-selling ELECTRIC CARS December 2023

Below is the ranking of best-selling electric cars in the last month of December, occupied in the top positions by Tesla Model Ythe Fiat 500e and theAudi Q4 e-tron.

POS BRAND MODEL IMAGE 1 Tesla Model Y 569 2 Fiat 500e 566 3 Audi Q4 e-tron 424 4 Smart ForTwo EQ 409 5 Tesla Model 3 359 6 Jeep Avenger 302 7 Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric 273 8 Volkswagen ID.4 266 9 Peugeot e-208 222 10 BMW iX1 194 other 3,256

Total Electric (BEV)

6.840

The best-selling electric cars in December 2023

Tesla Model Y

