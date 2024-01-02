The car diesel resist on the market in Italy. In the 2023according to data from January-December 2023were sold in total 282.840 diesel carsthat is, the 17.8% of the total. This type of engine is chosen above all by motorists who purchase an SUV and crossover.

Best-selling DIESEL CARS ranking 2023

The Peugeot 3008 dominated the provisional rankings of car diesel best-selling in 2023, ahead of SUVs Fiat 500X e Volkswagen Tiguan.

POS. BRAND IMAGE MODEL 1

Peugeot

3008

16.424

2

Fiat

500X

14.485

3

Volkswagen

Tiguan

12.794

4

Jeep

Renegade

12.208

5

Volkswagen

T-Roc

11.503

6

Audi

Q3

10.657

7

Jeep

Compass

9.836

8

Peugeot

2008

9.532

9

Mercedes-Benz

GLA

8.717

10

Dacia

Duster

7.657

altre

169.027

UNTIL car diesel

282.840

Best-selling diesel cars January in 2023

The Peugeot SUV is the best-selling diesel model in 2023

