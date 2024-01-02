The car diesel resist on the market in Italy. In the 2023according to data from January-December 2023were sold in total 282.840 diesel carsthat is, the 17.8% of the total. This type of engine is chosen above all by motorists who purchase an SUV and crossover.
Best-selling DIESEL CARS ranking 2023
The Peugeot 3008 dominated the provisional rankings of car diesel best-selling in 2023, ahead of SUVs Fiat 500X e Volkswagen Tiguan.
POS. BRAND IMAGE MODEL 1
Peugeot
3008
16.424
2
Fiat
500X
14.485
3
Volkswagen
Tiguan
12.794
4
Jeep
Renegade
12.208
5
Volkswagen
T-Roc
11.503
6
Audi
Q3
10.657
7
Jeep
Compass
9.836
8
Peugeot
2008
9.532
9
Mercedes-Benz
GLA
8.717
10
Dacia
Duster
7.657
altre
169.027
UNTIL car diesel
282.840
Best-selling diesel cars January in 2023
The Peugeot SUV is the best-selling diesel model in 2023
UNRAE DATA SOURCE
