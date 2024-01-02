In the month of December 2023in Italy, have been registered 17,651 cars with diesel enginesrepresenting the 15,6% of new registrations. In the last month of the year, however, diesel vehicles recorded a loss of more than 5% of registrations compared to the same month of 2022. Despite the constant decline, this type of vehicle is ideal for those who travel long distances and prefer to drive SUVs or Crossovers.

Best-selling DIESEL CARS December 2023

In the month of December 2023the Fiat 500X it is the best-selling diesel car in Italy, ahead of Volkswagen T-Roc and the Peugeot 2008.

POS. BRAND IMAGE MODEL 1 Fiat 500X 1,189 2 Volkswagen T-Roc 1,169 3 Peugeot 2008 985 4 Volkswagen Tiguan 980 5 Mercedes-Benz GLA 795 6 Jeep Renegade 638 7 BMW 80

UNTIL car diesel

17.651

Best-selling diesel cars in December 2023

Peugeot 2008

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

