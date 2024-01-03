No matter how old they are, Christmas traditions are not insensitive to new technologies. And it is clear that, especially for the little ones in the house, Christmas would not be the same without writing their usual letter to the Three Wise Men.

Today, not only are there apps to fulfill this function and send Their Majesties the typical wish list, but it is also possible to even make video calls that, sometimes, even end up going viral. Let's take a look at the most interesting apps for your children to write to the Three Wise Men.

Video call of Three Wise Men

Going to deliver the letter to the Three Wise Men has traditionally been one of the most exciting moments of Christmas, for the little ones and sometimes for their parents. Although this continues to be the case in many cases today, technology also offers alternatives. More comfortable, at least, or one that avoids waiting in lines and suffering from crowds.

Video call of Three Wise Men is, neither more nor less, that an app that fulfills what its name suggests: the possibility for the whole family to talk to Melchor, Gaspar or Baltasar without leaving home. I'm sure the kids love it. Available on Android and iOS.

wise men

As everyone knows, the Three Wise Men reward children or not depending on how good they have been throughout the year. Well, that is precisely what this curious app for Android aims to promote.

In addition to including information and challenges related to its protagonists, it also allows you to keep track of how well or badly your children behave, and even send letters to the Kings, so that they keep it in mind. Fun, for the little ones and their parents.

Three Wise Men Letter

There are times when the simplest is the most practical, even during the holidays. Carta Reyes Magos is an application that consists of nothing more nor less than that: in the possibility of writing and sending the traditional letter to the Three Wise Men.

In this way, the usual function of this time of year is fulfilled, only in a technological way on Android and iOS. At the end of the day, it's the intention that matters, right?

Images of the Three Wise Men

For some people, Three Kings Day is not just about gifts and partying. For them, this tradition is quite symbolic and representative in every sense. One of the most exciting days of the year. And what better way to celebrate it by resorting to all kinds of images of the Three Wise Men.

It is an app with a lot of visual content to download and to make celebrating these dates, also with the little ones, easier for you.

So, you see that technology can also help you live a different Three Kings' Day, allow your children to write to Their Majesties, and at the same time continue the usual tradition. The magic of these dates is everywhere.