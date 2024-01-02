loading…

Israel's right-wing national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Israel's right-wing national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir instructed the prison service not to give meat to Palestinian prisoners held on suspicion of involvement in the October 7, 2023 attacks.

According to Ynet's report, detainees currently receive three meals a day, and receive one meat-based meal four days a week. “That includes hot dogs, turkey breast, or chicken schnitzel,” the report said.

“Our hostages in Gaza are suffering from hunger. We heard testimony about half a pita bread, and here the prisoners (October 7) received a delicious meal. From my point of view, they can accept the minimum amount that we are obliged to give them,” said Ben Gvir.

The statement from the right-wing minister's office said the behavior of Israel's outgoing prison service commissioner, Katy Perry, had “crossed the line”.

“Even before the war, the prison service commissioner ignored ministerial instructions to make conditions more severe and end the summer camps of security prisoners,” said Ben Gvir.

“(He) acts as if the state of Israel is not at war, as if he is from the UN, with no morals or ethics. “It is unthinkable that when our hostages receive a quarter of a ribbon a day, the commissioner ensures a full menu for Hamas which kills and massacres and kidnaps our brothers,” he explained.

The prison rejected the claims, saying it had “reduced the conditions of security detainees to the minimum level required by law”, including by changing meal schedules.

“At the same time, at the start of the Iron Sword war, the option to purchase products from the canteen was suspended, and all electrical products could no longer be used,” the prison said.

A surprise attack on southern Israel by Hamas and other Palestinian groups on October 7 killed around 1,200 people.

About 240 hostages were taken to the besieged Gaza Strip. Half of them were freed during a temporary lull in fighting a month ago.

Since October 7, Israel's racist colonial regime's bombardment of the Gaza Strip has killed nearly 22,000 Palestinians, including 8,500 children.

(she)