Toni Belloni (LVMH): “We continue to focus on Italy. A dream team is coming”

Toni Belloni, general director of LVMH, is committed to raising the group's production excellence, focusing on the six maisons and the 35 Italian manufacturers that are part of it. Italy plays a crucial role as the second production country for LVMH, after France. Belloni, during an interview with Repubblica, explores the future of the group and the projects in the pipeline for 2024. 2023 was marked by significant investments, highlighting the attention to the core business and supply chains. Belloni mentions projects such as the glasses of Thélios, the Bulgari jewellery, the Nuti Ivo tanneries and the metalworking of Menegatti, now M.On.De. The objective is to enrich the 35 production sites in Italy, celebrating the centenary of Fendi with initiatives such as books, exhibitions and films that tell the extraordinary story of the five founding sisters.

Belloni emphasizes the desire to continue to increase the number of employees in Italy, improving quality and flexibility to satisfy global markets. Projects such as the expansion of the Bulgari factory in Valenza and the Bulgari high jewelry atelier in Rome demonstrate the group's commitment to growth. Thélios, the eyewear division, plans to renovate a factory in Longarone, increasing the number of employees to 250. Belloni highlights the success of Thélios as an independent business unit that manages the group's brands under license, including the recently acquired Safilo.

Moving on to hospitality, the Hotel Bulgari in Rome has obtained recognition as the best new 5-star hotel of 2023. LVMH is committed to redeveloping the gardens and square of the mausoleum of Emperor Augustus, while Belmond invests in renovation programs for structures such as the Splendido in Portofino and the Cipriani in Venice. Similar projects are underway for Ravello and the Costa Smeralda. The Arnault family recently acquired Urio Castle on Lake Como, outlining ambitious plans for this new property. The Atellani house in Milan is also the subject of private investments, with a renovation project that will enhance its historical and cultural value.

Belloni highlights Loro Piana's success in 2023, with clothing and leather goods growing. The fashion house turns 100 in 2024, and plans to celebrate this anniversary with a book, events and the opening of new stores in Canada. Fendi will also celebrate its centenary in 2025, with projects that include the renovation of its showroom and flagship store in Milan. Belloni anticipates a special fashion show in the couture season in Rome, reinforcing the Maison's special bond with the city. Finally, Belloni comments on the key role played by Italian talent within LVMH, with figures such as Pietro Beccari, Maria Grazia Chiuri and, perhaps, Alessandro Michele on the way. On future trends, Belloni recognizes that after a post-pandemic euphoric consumption phase, the market is normalizing, but LVMH is ready to compete with new energy in 2024, maintaining the objective of producing quality, cultivate the desirability of the maisons and strengthen the leadership of the group.

