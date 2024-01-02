Suara.com – The name Bella Damaika is still a matter of public gossip. Bella herself is a flight attendant who is suspected of being an affair with Ira Nandha's husband, Elmer Syaherman.

Elmer and Bella themselves are still determined to have an affair even after being caught several times.

In the intimate chat that was revealed by Ira, Elmer and Bella often sent intimate messages. Ira's husband even sent gopay for his mistress to have snacks.

Elmer also bought a bag for Bella, even though his wife often bought bags with her own money. Not only that, Bella and Elmer often share photos of each other.

Bella was even caught sending photos with low-chested clothes and pictures of her own thighs. Now netizens are being targeted, Bella's past is being covered up by netizens.

Citilink Flight Attendant Bella Damaika (Instagram)

Bella Damaika herself is a woman born in Purworejo in 1997. She now works as a flight attendant at an airline in Indonesia.

Reporting from PDDIkti, Bella Damaika has been a PJJ student majoring in Communication Sciences at Pelita Harapan University since 2022.

Bella also received her education at SMA Negeri 1 Rajagaluh, Majalengka.

In the upload to the Instagram account @languagekingdom, Bella's face is shown when she was still at school. Apart from formal schooling, Bella is said to have been a queue person.

“He migrated all the way from Purworejo just to study at Rajagaluh High School. Oh, it's a shame that there are no schools in Purwerejo, haha. He's a social student who likes watching Korean dramas, but he's kind, not arrogant and diligent in saving, maybe haha,” wrote the account. .

This account also displays a photo of Bella with her friends at SMA Negeri 1 Rajagaluh.