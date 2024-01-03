How would it feel to be the most popular speed camera in Belgium?

Probably cold and chilly. Because regardless of weather and wind, the speed camera along the Antwerp ring road takes snapshots of speeders every day. This makes this pole the new record holder in Belgium, hurray.

On average, the pole says Flash every four minutes! A pleasant form of income for the Belgian government. Apparently Belgian motorists hardly pay attention, but many Dutch people also drive on this route. For example, if you return to the Netherlands from France via Belgium, you will definitely have passed this speed camera.

In the first half of 2023, the speed camera was good for no fewer than 64,444 fines. This is evident from figures from the Belgian traffic police requested by Gazet van Antwerpen. A new record for our southern neighbors, because the previous record was held by a speed camera near the Craeybeckx tunnel. Not entirely coincidentally, also in Antwerp. Because there you have a lot of traffic and a lot of speed cameras. The previous record was 60,000 fines in six months.

Dynamic speeds

The reason why the speed camera is such a success has to do with the fact that it is smart. A speed limit of 100 km/h applies on the stretch of highway. During busy periods, the dynamic speed increases to 80 km/h or 50 km/h. The speed camera adapts to this. In short, if you drive 56 km/h in traffic jams and at that moment the speed limit is 50, you can expect a print on your doorstep. That mistake is quickly made and you immediately find the explanation for the high number of fines.

Just think about that. If you drive back to the Netherlands from Belgium via the Antwerp ring road. There are actually two speed cameras, because there is one on both the left and right side of the road. For a one hundred percent guarantee that you will be caught if you are speeding. Smart guys, those Belgians.

Photo: Belgian 992 GT3 RS via @spotcrewda on Autoblog Spots

This article Most popular speed camera in Belgium sees many Dutch people passing by first appeared on Ruetir.