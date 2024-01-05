Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday signed a law, approved by parliament at the end of 2023, that provides him with lifetime immunity against any criminal proceedings against him, and prevents opposition leaders living abroad from run for president.

In theory the law applies to every president of the country and his family members, but in fact at the moment it is only valid for Lukashenko, who is 69 years old and has governed Belarus in an authoritarian manner since 1994. Following the approval of the text it will not be as possible to criminally prosecute the president for alleged crimes committed in the exercise of his functions. The law also provides that the president and his family have a lifetime right to the security, health and life insurance, medical care services, and salary that are guaranteed to the president while he is in office.

The rule also establishes that only Belarusian citizens who have lived permanently in the country for the last twenty years will be able to run in the presidential elections. The requirement disqualifies some well-known opposition figures from the next elections, scheduled for 2025: the main one is Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who has lived in Lithuania since 2020.

It is not the first time that Lukashenko has approved a measure of this type: last September, for example, he approved a law that prevents Belarusian citizens living outside the country from renewing their passports from abroad, thus forcing them to return to Belarus or lose the ability to travel.

Lukashenko rules Belarus undemocratically. Among other things, in 2020 he was accused of having manipulated the voting operations that on August 9 of that year allowed him to obtain the sixth presidential term: there were enormous protests in many cities, which lasted for months and led to the arrest of thousands of people. He is also a very close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and consequently a major supporter of the invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022.