The stroke It is one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. It occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted or reduced, which can cause brain damage (stroke). Risk factors include hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and physical inactivity.

However, there is more because researchers have found that People with blood type A were 16% more likely to have a stroke before age 60 than people with other blood types. This risk was even higher for people with a specific subtype of blood type A, called A1.

“We still don't know why blood type A confers increased risk,” explains lead author and vascular neurologist Steven Kittner of the University of Maryland.

“But it probably has something to do with blood clotting factors such as platelets and the cells that line blood vessels, as well as other circulating proteins, which play a role in the development of blood clots,” he adds.

Blood type A, a risk factor for early stroke

On the other hand, you have also discovered and affirm that people with blood type B were also not spared and were 11% more likely to suffer a stroke before age 60 than other blood types.

Taking this into account, they explain that these people should be more aware of risk factors, such as hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol, so they should also take measures to reduce their risk, such as following a healthy diet, exercising regularly and do not smoke.

Lastly, clarify that The study was based on data from people of European descent, so the results may not apply to others. These data should certainly be taken with a grain of salt, as more studies are still needed to confirm these findings and determine whether blood type is a risk factor for stroke in people around the world.

“Clearly, we need more follow-up studies to clarify the mechanisms of increased stroke risk,” Kittner says.