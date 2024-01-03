Álvaro Bautista has achieved his great goal for the 2023 World Superbike season: to become two-time World Champion aboard the Ducati Panigale V4R. The Spanish rider repeated his feat in 2022 and won the title on home soil, at the Circuito de Jerez, after a year of domination going even beyond what he had to secure to close it.

Out of 36 races held last year, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider won three-quarters of them, 27, and reached the podium in 31, spectacular figures that reaffirm his dominance. However, Toprak Razgatlioglu, his rival for the crown, managed to take the battle to the last round of the season, also demonstrating his fantastic level.

The Turkish rider has not made any mistakes in 2023, or almost so, but has been hindered by the level of his Yamaha, lower than that of the Ducati. So Toprak decided to make a radical move and sign for BMW for 2024 in a bid to win the title again.

In an interview with Speedweek, Bautista praised Razgatlioglu's “exceptional” performances in 2023, which forced him to go “100%” all year, and explained why Toprak is a difficult rider to beat.

“Toprak had an exceptional performance,” Bautista began when speaking about Razgatlioglu's 2023. “Having a rider like him as a rival is difficult. You always have to be careful and attack, because if you lose points, Toprak is always there.”

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

“The championship was more difficult in 2023: in 2022 there were three drivers fighting for the title, so there were more opportunities to recover or lose points. This didn't make things easier, but an advantage could be gained major with a victory. This year, especially in the second part of the season, it was always a question between me and Toprak”, he continued.

“He made no mistakes and I always had to give 100%. Being world champion for the first time is not easy, that's for sure. He gives everything to win; this year I had to defend the title. Defending it successfully is more difficult, because everyone expects you to win. But I also have to admit that I didn't feel this pressure because I approached the season as if the previous year's results didn't matter,” he said.

“But this doesn't change the expectations of others, because I have the number one on the bike. That's why I'm very proud. I decided to keep the number 1 because then everyone will know that I'm the fastest, that's what the number 1 means. This it creates extra pressure, but I had enough confidence in myself to do it,” he concluded.