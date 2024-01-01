Sometimes, people have to make a payment urgently, however, we run into complications because the banks are closed because it is a holiday or a long weekend.

Banks sometimes close because, as established by the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV)there are holidays in Mexico when the branches do not provide service, so precautions must be taken if urgent procedures have to be carried out in any of these establishments.

When banks close, the most common thing is that only the branches that are located inside shopping centers and supermarkets provide service, which do open to the public on those long weekend days, and during traditional hours, so payments can be made in person there.

In addition, banking customers have at their disposal more than 61 thousand ATMs and 50 thousand banking correspondents; as well as digital, electronic and telephone banking, which operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

For customers who wish to carry out an urgent procedure, the ATMs of all banks in any branch they will remain open 24 hours a day.

These are the days that banks in Mexico do not open, take note!

The National Banking and Securities Commission has already published in the Official Gazette of the Federation los to herwhen banking institutions are closed during the year 2024.

January 1st. The first Monday of February in commemoration of February 5. The third Monday of March in commemoration of March 21. On April 6 and 7. May 1st. On September 16. On November 2 and the third Monday of November in commemoration of November 20. On December 12 and 25. Saturdays and Sundays.

